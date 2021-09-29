Rangers 3, Bruins 2
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, leading the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game.
Islanders 3, Flyers 2, OT
In Philadelphia, Anthony Beauvillier’s unassisted goal 22 seconds into overtime gave New York the win over the Flyers.
Sabres 5, Blue Jackets 4, SO
In Columbus, Ohio, Jack Quinn scored the deciding goal in the shootout, helping Buffalo complete a come-from-behind victory over Columbus.
Hurricanes 3, Lightning 1
In Raleigh, North Carolina, newly acquired Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist in the first period to lead Carolina over defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.
Oilers 6, Kraken 0
In Edmonton, Alberta, Brendan Perlini scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s win over Seattle.
Golden Knights 4,
Avalanche 3
In Las Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault’s goal with 4:10 left in the third period was the winner for Las Vegas against Colorado.
Kings 4, Sharks 3
In San Jose, Jonathan Quick stopped 22 of 23 shots in just over 31 minutes, leading Los Angeles over San Jose.
Garret Sparks replaced Quick midway through the second and finished with 13 saves. Jordan Spence, Kale Clague, Austin Wagner, and Lias Andersson scored for the Kings.
Timo Meier, Brent Burns, and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. James Reimer and Alexei Melnichuk shared the goaltending duties.
