Coyotes 4, Kings 1
LOS ANGELES — Lawson Crouse and Loui Eriksson scored third-period goals six minutes apart to push the Arizona Coyotes past the Los Angeles Kings.
Crouse also scored in the first period for Arizona, Conor Timmins added a goal and Carter Hutton recorded 38 saves.
Los Angeles’ Gabriel Vilardi scored the game-opening goal 3:13 into the game, and Jonathan Quick finished with 16 saves on 19 shots.
The exhibition matchup was marred by injuries to linesman Ryan Gibbons and Kings center Quinton Byfield. Gibbons collided with Arizona center Liam O’Brien following the national anthem and the start of the game was delayed as Gibbons was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, sustained a lower body injury when he was checked into the boards by Arizona right winger Christian Fischer. Byfield’s left leg slammed into the boards awkwardly, and he had to be helped off the ice. The conditions of Gibbons and Byfield were not immediately known.
Penguins 5, Sabres 4, SO
PITTSBURGH — Jason Zucker scored in the ninth round of the shootout to give Pittsburgh a win over Buffalo.
Kasperi Kapanen got his third goal of the preseason in the third period, Drew O’Connor scored twice and Radim Zohorna also scored. Casey DeSmith had 23 saves. Bryan Rust and Danton Heinen also scored in the shootout.
Panthers 3, Lightning 2
ORLANDO — Owen Tippett scored twice in the third period to help Florida beat Tampa Bay.
Tippett’s first goal—just 2:23 into the period—broke a 1-1 tie, and his second ended up being the game-winner.
Frank Vatrano also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight made 23 saves.
Maple Leafs 6, Canadiens 2
TORONTO – Free agent signee Nick Ritchie scored his first two goals for Toronto in a win over Montreal.
Predators 3, Hurricanes 2, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Philip Tomasino scored 2:49 into overtime as Nashville beat Carolina. Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene also scored for the Predators. Juuse Saros had 39 saves,
Islanders 3, Flyers 0
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Anders Lee, back this season after recovering from his ACL injury, scored to lead the New York Islanders to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday night.
Stars 3, Blues 1
DALLAS — Luke Glendening scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and Dallas beat St. Louis.
Joel Hanley also scored and had an assist on Jamie Benn’s empty-netter. Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.
Golden Knights 7, Avalanche 4
DENVER —Alec Martinez scored twice and Peyton Krebs had a goal and two assists to help Vegas beat Colorado.
Keegan Kolesar, Reilly Smith, William Karlsson, and Jake Leschyshyn also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson recorded 34 saves to earn the win.
Kraken 4, Canucks 0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Vince Dunn scored two goals and Seattle closed out its preseason schedule with a shutout of Vancouver.
