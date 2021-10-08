Lightning 6, Panthers 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Perry and Steven Stamkos each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 6-2 in a preseason game.
Anthony Cirelli and Pat Maroon also scored for Tampa Bay, and Brian Elliott finished with 21 saves.
N.Y. Islanders at Devils, canceled
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils’ game against the New York Islanders was canceled due to a power outage.
The lights in one part of Prudential Center went out before the start of the game and could not be restored. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled.
Wild 3, Blackhawks 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Dumba scored at 2:34 of overtime to lift Minnesota past Chicago.
Joel Eriksson Ek and Alex Goligoski also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.
Senators 5, Canadiens 4, SO
MONTREAL — Josh Norris scored twice in regulation and got the winner in the fifth round of the shootout to lift Ottawa past Montreal.
Shane Pinto and Chris Tierney also scored in regulation for the Senators. Anton Forsberg had 18 saves.
Jeff Petry had two goals, Nick Suzuki added a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Romanov each had two assists. Jake Allen finished with 28 saves.
Coyotes 3, Golden Knights 1
LAS VEGAS —Andrew Ladd had a goal and an assist to help Arizona beat Vegas.
Christian Fischer and Travis Boyd also scored for the Coyotes, and Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves.
Red Wings 4, Penguins 2
DETROIT — Joe Veleno had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots to help Detroit beat Pittsburgh.
Pius Suter, Filip Hronek and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings. Veleno got the tiebreaking goal with 4 1/2 minutes remaining and Bertuzzi added an empty-netter in the final minute.
Stars 3, Avalanche 1
DALLAS — Michael Raffl and Josh Robertson scored and Anton Khudobin stopped 26 shots to help Dallas beat Colorado.
Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, and Joe Pavelski had two assists.
Oilers 3, Canucks 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton beat Vancouver.
Derek Ryan also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith stopped 35 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.