Ducks 6, Sharks (ss) 3
ANAHEIM — Troy Terry, Kodie Curran, and Alexander Volkov recorded a goal and an assist each to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a win over a San Jose Sharks split squad roster.
Hampus Lindholm, Benoit-Olivier Groulx, and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who had Lukas Dostal and Olle Eriksson Ek share time in goal. Dostal started and played the first half of the game, finishing with 13 saves on 14 shots, while Eriksson Ek allowed two goals on 13 shots.
Panthers 5, Predators 4, OT
Panthers 3, Predators 1
Frank Vatrano recorded a hat trick in regulation and Sam Bennett’s game-winning goal 46 seconds into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers over the Nashville Predators in a split squad game.
In the second game, Spencer Knight stopped 29 of 30 shots to propel the Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Panthers.
Bruins 3, Capitals 2, SO
WASHINGTON — Jake DeBrusk scored in regulation and the game-winning goal in the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in an exhibition season match Sunday.
Islanders 4, Rangers 0
Ilya Sorokin and Jakub Skarek made 13 and 15 saves, respectively, for the Islanders in a combined shutout win over the Rangers.
Senators 3, Jets 2, OT
Shane Pinto scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa past Winnipeg.
Kraken 5, Canucks 3
Morgan Geekie scored two third period goals to help push expansion Seattle to a win over Vancouver.
Riley Sheahan, Jared McCann, and Ryan Donato scored second period goals for Seattle, to wipe out a 2-0 deficit.
Oilers 4, Flames 0
Derek Ryan and first-round draft pick Xavier Bourgault each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton scored four goals in the second period and blanked Calgary.
Sharks (ss) 4, Golden Knights 2
Adin Hill stopped 21 of 23 shots to backstop a San Jose Sharks split squad team to a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
