Ducks 4, Kings 3, SO
LOS ANGELES — Max Comtois scored in regulation and got the winning goal in the shootout to lead Anaheim past Los Angeles.
Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique also scored regulation, and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in the shootout for Anaheim. John Gibson had 29 saves.
Gabriel Vilardi had two goals and Vladimir Tkachev also scored for the Kings. Vilardi also scored in the shootout. Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.
Sabres 3, Red Wings 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.
Predators 4, Hurricanes 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Tanner Jeannot scored the deciding goal midway through the third period in Nashville’s victory over Carolina in the preseason finale for both teams.
Lightning 4, Panthers 2
SUNRISE, Fla. — Pat Maroon scored two power-play goals 2 minutes apart late in the third period to push Tampa Bay past Florida.
Avalanche 4, Stars 2
DENVER —Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to help Colorado beat Dallas.
Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche. Jonas Johansson had 18 saves.
Rangers 5, Islanders 4, OT
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Filip Chytil got his third goal of the game 2:06 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers past the Islanders.
Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jason Zucker scored 1:18 into overtime to give Pittsburgh the win against Columbus.
Chad Ruhwedel, Bryan Rust, and Teddy Blueger added goals for Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves.
Maple Leafs 4, Senators 1
TORONTO — John Tavares and Morgan Rielly each had a goal and an assist as Toronto beat Ottawa.
Sharks 4, Golden Knights 0
SAN JOSE— Adin Hill made 25 saves in a shutout to help San Jose beat Vegas.
Blackhawks 5, Wild 1
CHICAGO — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots and Jonathan Toews scored two power play goals to lead Chicago past Minnesota.
Henrik Borgstrom, Alex DeBrincat, and Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Blackhawks.
Oilers 3, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Evan Bouchard and Brendan Perlini scored 49 seconds apart in the first period, Edmonton beat Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.