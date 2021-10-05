Ducks 3, Sharks 2, SO
SAN JOSE —Trevor Zegras scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to push the Anaheim Ducks past the San Jose Sharks.
Zegras’ wrist shot in the penalty shot phase allowed the Ducks to escape with the win.
Anaheim jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an even-strength strike from Mason McTavish (9:05 into the first period) and Zegras’ power play goal (13:37 of the second).
Logan Couture’s power play goal 3:01 after Zegras’ cut the deficit in half, and Tomas Hertl tied the game with his second of the exhibition season at 15:03 of the third.
John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks while James Reimer stopped 23 of 25 shots for San Jose.
Flyers 2, Bruins 1
Ivan Provorov scored on a one-timer off a pass from Travis Konecny 50 seconds into overtime to give the Flyers a win over the Boston Bruins in a preseason game in Philadelphia.
Blue Jackets 5, Sabres 3
BUFFALO — Jake Voracek had a goal and two assists to lead Columbus Blue past Buffalo.
Patrik Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each added a goal and an assist, and Emil Bemstrom and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov split time in net for Columbus. Korpisalo started and stopped 17 of 18 shots in the first two periods.
Devils 4, Capitals 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood had 15 saves through two periods and New Jersey beat Washington.
Alexander Holtz, Michael McLeod, Pavel Zacha, and Jimmy Vesey scored for New Jersey.
Blackhawks 6, Red Wings 4
DETROIT — MacKenzie Entwistle scored twice and Jonathan Toews and Brandon Hagel each had three assists to lead Chicago past Detroit.
Jake McCabe, Philipp Kurashev, Alex DeBrincat, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Blackhawks. Marc-Andre Fleury had 36 saves.
Maple Leafs 3, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Pierre Engvall scored two goals, leading Toronto over Ottawa.
Michael Amadio also scored for the Maple Leafs.
Wild 3, Avalanche 1
ST. PAUL — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists as Minnesota beat Colorado.
Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists. Kaapo Kahkonen had 15 saves.
Oilers 4, Flames 3
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals 55 seconds apart in the third period as Edmonton rallied past Calgary Flames.
Brendan Perlini and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight. Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves.
