Kings Sabres Hockey

Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) is congratulated at the bench after scoring a goal in the third period against the Kings, Dec. 13, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Sabres’ game against Tampa Bay was postponed.

 

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

The NHL postponed two games scheduled for Friday because of a major winter storm that began rolling across the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. and Canada, bringing blizzard conditions and bone-chilling temperatures.

Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay was postponed on Wednesday, and a day later the NHL postponed Detroit’s visit to Ottawa until Feb. 27.

