Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2
Series tied 3-3
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored one goal and assisted on another, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 23 shots to lead Boston past Carolina and send their first-round playoff series to a decisive seventh game.
The home team has won all six games in the series so far — an edge for Carolina, which will host Game 7 on Saturday. The winner will play either the Penguins or Rangers in the Eastern Conference semifinals; Pittsburgh leads that series 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday night.
Two days after losing 5-1 at Carolina — their third blowout loss on the road — the Bruins returned to the TD Garden for what could be the last home game for future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins captain has declined to talk about his future during the season.
Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and Antti Raanta made 29 saves for the Hurricanes, who have won three games by a combined score of 15-4 and lost three by a total of 14-6.
Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3
Series tied 3-3
TAMPA, Fla. — Brayden Point scored on a rebound with 1:56 remaining in overtime, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night and forcing Game 7 in the first-round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who blew a two-goal lead for the second straight game and trailed 3-2 entering the third period.
Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves, nine in overtime, to improve to 18-0 following a loss over the past three postseasons.
John Tavares scored twice in the last 34 seconds of the second period to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-2. Auston Matthews also had a goal for Toronto, which has been eliminated in the first round each of the past five seasons and is winless in its last eight close-out games.
Jack Campbell stopped 32 shots for the Maple Leafs, who are chasing their first playoff series win in 18 years.
Game 7 is Saturday in Toronto.
Blues 5, Wild 1
St. Louis wins series 4-2
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 6 of their series to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game.
Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.
The Blues will travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche in Game 1 of the second round. The date and time had not yet been announced.
Matt Dumba scored in the third period for the Wild, who hit three posts in the game, including two in the third.
After losing Games 4 and 5 and facing a must-win, Wild coach Dean Evason started Cam Talbot over Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. Talbot, who finished the regular season on a 13-0-3 run, made 22 saves.
Leddy gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:01 left in the first period. It was the first goal by a Blues defenseman in the series.
