Panthers 4, Bruins 3, OT
Boston leads series 3-2
BOSTON — Matthew Tkachuk scored six minutes into overtime to help the Panthers beat the Boston Bruins and force their first-round playoff series back to Florida for a sixth game.
One game after Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark tried to fight Tkachuk, the Panthers forward took advantage of Ullmark’s sloppy puck play behind the net and cut the Presidents’ Trophy winners’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.
Kraken 3, Avalanche 2
Seattle leads series 3-2
DENVER — Tye Kartye scored in his NHL debut and Seattle moved a win away from clinching their first playoff series after beating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.
The Kraken take a 3-2 lead in the first-round series back home to Seattle, where they can advance Friday night in front of their raucous home fans.
Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie added goals for the Kraken, who’ve scored first in all five games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots against his former team.
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and Evan Rodrigues added another to make it 3-2 with 3:37 remaining, but the Avs couldn’t tie it up. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 stops for Colorado.
