N.Y. Islanders 3, Lightning 2, OT
Series tied 3-3
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Trailing by two goals in the second period of an elimination game, the New York Islanders kept their composure. They got one goal before the end of the period, and tied it in the third.
Anthony Beauvillier then stole the puck and scored 1:08 into overtime as the Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.
"We knew we had a lot of time on the clock still," star center Mathew Barzal said. "Just stuck with it and fortunate enough to get two goals and tie it up, and obviously win in overtime."
Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders, with Barzal getting assists on both. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. It was a big response after an 8-0 loss in Tampa in Game 5 on Monday night.
"We knew we were going to bounce back," Beauvillier said. "Even going down 2-0, I thought we were still on top of our game. We were having good shifts and we just stuck with it. Obviously a huge character win."
Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off Blake Coleman's pass for Jan Rutta in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period. It was Beauvillier's first career playoff overtime goal, and his first score since Game 1 of the second round against Boston.
With this possibly the final game at Nassau Coliseum as the Islanders plan to move into their new home at UBS Arena next season, fans showered the ice with beer cans and bottles in celebration.
"I've never seen anything like that," Barzal said. "A little dangerous, but you don't see that too often, so we embraced it. That's the Islanders faithful — they're passionate, they get excited, and it was good stuff."
Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning, who lost playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov (27 points) to an apparent injury early in the first period. Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.
"We battled hard, we were short from the beginning," Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos said. "We played a hell of a game to get up 2-0. We knew they were going to push. It's two good teams going at it at the best time of the year. For the most part, I thought we played pretty solid. ... We didn't get the job done tonight, but we get to go back in front of our fans and get the job done there."
Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.
Trailing 2-1, the Islanders came out strong to start the third, getting the first seven shots of the period. Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.
"We found a way to win, which is huge for us," Beauvillier said. "Everyone's happy and we get to go to Tampa for Game 7."
Vasilevskiy had a nice glove save on Barzal two minutes into the second to preserve Tampa Bay's 1-0 lead.
Cal Clutterbuck engaged in some pushing and shoving with Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman, drawing a roughing penalty to put Tampa Bay on the power play 6 1/2 minutes into the second.
The advantage lasted a minute as Victor Hedman was called for tripping and then Mikhail Sergachev was whistled for interference 45 seconds apart. The Islanders managed just one shot during the 5-on-3, and one on the remaining advantage.
Cirelli made it 2-0 with 7:24 left in the second on a breakaway as he brought the puck up the left side and beat Varlamov between the legs for his fourth of the postseason.
The Islanders got on the scoreboard less than two minutes later as Barzal brought the puck up the middle of the ice and passed it off to Eberle, who skated in a put backhander past Vasilevskiy with 5:38 remaining.
Tempers flared at the second-period buzzer as Stamkos and Mayfield were involved in some pushing and shoving. Mayfield and Coleman received roughing penalties.
The Islanders outshot the Lightning 7-6 in a tightly played first period. Point got the Lightning on the scoreboard with a backhander from the left side off a rebound of a shot by Cirelli, taking Kucherov's spot on the top line, for his league-best 14th of the playoffs. His streak is one shy of the NHL record set by Reggie Leach in 1976.
ELIMINATION
The Islanders improved to 8-2 all-time when facing elimination at home in Game 6 of a postseason series
SCORING SWINGS
Cirelli scored Tampa Bay's 12th consecutive goal dating to the third period of Game 4 on Saturday night. The Lightning scored twice in that period in a 3-2 loss and then won 8-0 in Game 5 on Monday night. The Islanders scored the last three in this one to even the series.
RALLYING
It was the first time in the series the team that scored first didn't win. The Islanders improved to 6-6 this postseason when giving up the first goal. The Lightning fell to 11-2 when scoring first.
With 3-2 series lead, Canadiens frustrating Golden Knights
MONTREAL — Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series.
That’s what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal’s chances before the series began.
“We were kind of going into this series as underdogs, and they probably thought they were going to have more puck possession and do more stuff on the power play,” Gustafsson said Wednesday, before the Canadiens boarded a flight home with a 3-2 series lead and Game 6 at Montreal on Thursday night. “But I think we’ve been on them from Game 1.”
Much like the NHL’s lowest-seeded team entering the playoffs did against Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two rounds, the Canadiens’ smothering defense and quick-strike transition offense has Vegas searching for answers following a 4-1 loss on Tuesday.
Captain Mark Stone embodied the Golden Knights’ frustration midway through the second period when he headed to the bench and furiously slammed shut the door.
It came after his turnover led to Cole Caufield converting Corey Perry’s pass on a 2-on-1 break for a power-play goal to put Montreal up 3-0.
Vegas even heard it from their home crowd, which booed as both power-play chances came up empty.
“We weren’t playing well, so maybe we deserved it,” defenseman Brayden McNabb. “Our fans are great. We love the fans. I’m sure they were as frustrated as we were.”
Coach Peter DeBoer said losing should frustrate any team.
“I’m not sure we’re victim to anything other than we haven’t won enough. And we’re not used to not winning,” he said after the Golden Knights arrived in Montreal.
“I think we know we can play better than we did last night. And it’s on us to come out and roll out our best game. We’ve got a group that’s been here before. And I don’t think we’re overwhelmed by the position we’re in.”
The Golden Knights can’t afford yet another dud, and they’re running out of time — and apparently answers — in needing to jumpstart an anemic offense.
Defensemen account for seven of the Golden Knights’ 11 goals against Montreal, and Vegas’ power-play unit has gone 0 of 15 in the series while converting a postseason-worst 4 of 41 opportunities.
The offensive woes suddenly bring back memories of last year, when Vegas scored eight goals in five games in being eliminated by Dallas in the Western Conference final.
“It’s the same thing last year,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “We don’t have any excuses. We need solutions ASAP.”
Vegas was the heavy favorite entering the series after finishing with 16 more wins and 23 more points than Montreal. And the narrative didn’t change after the Golden Knights opened the series with a convincing 4-1 victory.
The Canadiens, however, have proven to be an unflinching and focused team, which now stands one win from its first berth in the Stanley Cup Final since winning the championship in 1993.
Very little has fazed Montreal since being down 3-1 in its first-round series against Toronto.
The Canadiens have won 10 of 12 since, overcome missing one of their top defensemen, Jeff Petry, for two games, and even playing without interim coach Dominique Ducharme for the past three games since he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I don’t think we change much,” forward Eric Staal said. “That’s what our mindset has been this whole playoff, is getting to do what we do regardless of what happens.”
The Canadiens have even begun developing a swagger, evidenced in how Caufield responded to a question about Vegas goalie Robin Lehner sharing his scouting report after stopping the rookie forward on a breakaway in Game 4. Lehner said the book on Caufield is he either aims high or five-hole.
“It’s good that he’s kind of opening his mouth,” Caufield said. “You know what he’s thinking now.”
Assistant coach Luke Richardson loved hearing Caufield’s response.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to faze that guy,” Richardson said of the 5-foot-7 forward. “I’m sure he’s been told his whole life he’s too small to play, and proved everybody wrong up until now, and now he’s in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.”
The Canadiens travel back to a hockey-mad Montreal, where the buzz over their playoff run is reaching new levels.
Digital signs on transit busses flash “Go, Habs, Go!” Near-empty streets at puck drop on Tuesday night gave way to horn-honking cars following the win. Provincial health officials have loosened their pandemic bar-closing rules on game nights by providing leeway in allowing establishments to stay open and continue serving should games go past midnight.
And Montrealers will already be in a partying mood. Game 6 falls on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, the Quebec nation’s cultural holiday, and equivalent to the Fourth of July in the U.S., though the festivities will be limited due to the coronavirus.
