Second Round
Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Windy. Low 43F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 3:17 pm
Florida leads series 1-0
TORONTO — Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night in opening game of their second-round playoff series.
Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist and Carter Verhaeghe and Nick Cousins also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.
Matthew Knies had his first NHL goal and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday.
The Panthers had roared back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the record-setting Boston Bruins with three straight victories and take that first-round series in seven games.
The Maple Leafs ended a generation of misery Saturday when John Tavares scored in overtime of Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as Toronto advance in the postseason for the first time since 2004.
Kraken 5, Stars 4, OT
Seattle leads series 1-0
DALLAS — Yanni Gourde scored 12:17 into overtime and Seattle beat Dallas in Game 1 of their second-round series Tuesday night, even as Joe Pavelski scored all four Stars goal in his return to their lineup.
The second-year Kraken got goals from five different players after 15 different players scored in their seven-game series win over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado.
Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs. The Stars, just like in the first round against Minnesota, lost the series opener — they lost that one 3-2 in double overtime before going on to beat the Wild in six games.
Game 2 is Thursday night.
