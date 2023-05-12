Hurricanes 3, Devils 2, OT
Carolina wins series 4-1
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesper Fast deflected in a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi on a power play at 7:09 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a series-ending 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Fast’s deflection while shielding Akira Schmid set off a celebration for the Hurricanes, who never led until the final play and twice trailed by a goal before winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 to reach the Eastern Conference final.
Carolina got the overtime power play when Jonas Siegenthaler was sent to the box for a delay-of-game penalty for sending the puck out of play from his own zone.
Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns also scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves. The Hurricanes will face the winner of the Florida-Toronto series, with the Panthers leading that one 3-1.
Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier scored for New Jersey. Schmid stopped 36 shots.
Stars 5, Kraken 2
Dallas leads series 3-2
DALLAS — Roope Hintz had two goals and had an assist, Joe Pavelski scored his seventh goal of the second-round series and Dallas beat Seattle in Game 5 to move within a victory of the Western Conference finals.
Pavelski also had an assist on Hintz’s second goal, which ricocheted hard out of the net with 8:37 left for a two-goal lead, though play continued for nearly a half-minute before a replay review that confirmed the score. Radek Faksa added an empty-netter with 3:17 to go.
Dallas will take a 3-2 lead into Game 6 on Saturday in Seattle, where the teams split a pair of lopsided games. The Kraken won 7-2 in Game 3, then the Stars rebounded with a 6-3 win in Game 4.
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had 29 saves. When Pavelski scored on a backhander in the opening minute of the second period, knocking in his own rebound, that put the Stars up 3-0. His 71st career postseason extended his record for U.S.-born players.
Pavelski matched Sidney Crosby for the second-most career playoff goals by an active player, one behind Alex Ovechkin. Pavelski and Crosby are tied with Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier for 17th on the overall list.
Hintz has eight goals and 10 assist in the Stars’ 11 games this postseason. Pavelski missed the last five games in their first-round series against Minnesota while in concussion protocol after a hit in Game 1.
