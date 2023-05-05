Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2
Carolina leads series 2-0
TORONTO — Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.
Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida.
Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots.
The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.
Stars 4, Kraken 2
Series tied 1-1
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol with an assist from Wyatt Johnston, his 19-year-old rookie housemate who also scored a goal, and Dallas beat Seattle to tie the second-round series at a game each.
Evgenii Dadonov added a nifty wraparound goal and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars.
Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle had goals for the Kraken.
Jake Oettinger had 25 saves for the Stars. Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots.
Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle.
