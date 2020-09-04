Second Round
Flyers 5, Islanders 4, 2 OT
Series tied 3-3
Ivan Provorov scored the winning goal at 15:03 in the second overtime period to force a Game 7 against the Islanders.
The Flyers’ Scott Laughton scored a goal in the third period to force overtime in Game 6.
Kevin Hayes, James van Riemsdyk and Michael Raffi also scored in regulation for the Flyers.
Derick Brassard, Matt Marfin, Anders Lee and Matthew Barzal all scored in regulation for the Islanders.
G6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks, late; Vegas led series 3-2 before Thursday
