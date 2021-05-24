AVALANCHE 5, BLUES 2
Colorado wins series 4-0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series.
Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.
BRUINS 3, CAPITALS 1
Boston wins series 4-1
WASHINGTON — Patrice Bergeron scored twice, David Pastrnak added a highlight-reel goal and Tuukka Rask made 40 saves as Boston eliminated Washington in five games in the first-round playoff series.
Bergeron delivered the dagger with 7:35 left to set up a second-round showdown against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders.
PREDATORS 4, HURRICANES 3, 2 OT
Series tied 2-2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville beat Carolina to tie the first-round series 2-2.
Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.
JETS 5, OILERS 4, OT
Winnipeg leads series 3-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for Winnipeg, which erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat Edmonton and take a 3-0 lead in the opening-round playoff series.
Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and force overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, Zack Kassian and Jujhar Khaira also scored, and Connor McDavid had three assists in the game played in front of no fans at Bell MTS Place, where the Oilers went 4-1 in the regular season.
Connor Hellebuyck made 44 saves for the Jets. Mike Smith stopped 32 shots for the Oilers.
