Capitals 6, Panthers 1
Washington leads series 2-1
WASHINGTON — Ilya Samsonov rebounded after allowing an early goal to make 29 saves, and Washington bounced back to take a 2-1 series lead against Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida.
Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on another and the Capitals blew out the Panthers in Game 3. Chants of “Sammy! Sammy!” gave way to “Ovi! Ovi! in the third period of the convincing victory.
T.J. Oshie deflected Ovechkin’s shot for one power-play goal, and Marcus Johansson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway also scored for the Capitals, who shook off a 5-1 loss in Game 2 and an early deficit in Game 3.
Avalanche 7, Predators 3
Colorado leads series 3-0
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.
Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and an assist, and Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal apiece as Colorado went 4 for 5 on the man advantage to push Nashville to the brink of elimination. Cale Makar had three assists.
Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-net goal with 2:46 left. The Avs had a couple missed opportunities once Nashville pulled goalie Connor Ingram with more than 4 minutes remaining.
Penguins 7, Rangers 4
Pittsburgh leads series 2-1
PITTSBURGH — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series.
Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third.
Evan Rodrigues had two goals and assisted on another for the Penguins, who won despite any member of the top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust not recording a point until Guentzel’s empty-netter with 2:14 to play sealed it.
Stars 4, Flames 2
Dallas leads series 2-1
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored twice and got the game-winner on the first power-play goal in the series as Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the first-round Western Conference playoff series.
The Stars were 0 for 10 with an extra skater, though one of those power plays had been for only 4 seconds earlier in Game 3, before Pavelski’s tiebreaking goal with 9:55 left made it 3-2.
Radek Faksa scored the first goal for Dallas, and Roope Hintz added an empty-net tally just before the final buzzer. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.
