CONFERENCE FINALS
N.Y. Islanders 3, Lightning 2
Series tied 2-2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Matt Martin capped New York's three-goal second period, Ryan Pulock made a diving stop in front of an open goal in the closing seconds and the Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Saturday night to even their Stanley Cup semifinal series at two games apiece.
Josh Bailey and Mathew Barzal also scored, and Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech each had two assists. Semyon Varlamov finished with 28 saves to help the Islanders win a Game 4 to tie a series after dropping the previous game at home for the third time this postseason.
Brayden Point had a goal for the seventh straight game, and Tyler Johnson also scored for the defending champion Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves.
Game 5 is Monday night in Tampa, Florida, with Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with about 1:50 left, but he returned to the ice 38 seconds later when Victor Hedman was called for tripping Clutterbuck to give the Islanders a power play.
Tampa Bay's Ryan McDonagh had the puck on the left side in the waning seconds, spun around to get away from Brock Nelson and drew Varlamov forward before sending the puck at the open net. But Pulock's dive kept the puck out and preserved the win.
Vasilevskiy gave up his most goals since he allowed four in Game 4 of the second round against Carolina. He had a shutout in the series-clinching Game 5 and then had limited the Islanders to five goals in the first three games of this series.
Point got the Lightning on the scoreboard 3:45 into the third as he brought the puck up the right side and beat Varlamov with a shot from nearly 50 feet out. It was Point's league-best 12th of the postseason and tied Claude Lemieux (1997), Joe Sakic (1996), Mario Lemieux (1996), Pat LaFontaine (1992) and Mario Lemieux (1991) for the longest streak in the last 30 years.
Johnson made it 3-2 nearly 3 minutes later as he got the puck in the corner, skated around one Islanders player, moved toward the net and beat Varlamov up high on the right side with teammate Ross Colton and Pulock screening the goalie.
Varlamov had six saves over the first 3 minutes of the second, including consecutive tries in close by Point that drew chants of "Var-ly! Var-ly!" from the home crowd.
The Lightning were outshooting the Islanders 17-4 at the time, but New York dominated the rest of the period as it scored three times while outworking Tampa Bay with a 17-3 edge on shots on goal.
The Islanders got on the scoreboard at 5 1/2 minutes on their third shot on goal of the period — and seventh of the game. Nelson brought the puck up the left side, drew a couple of Lightning players to him as he spun around and sent a cross-ice pass to Bailey, who quickly beat Vasilevskiy high on the glove side from right circle for his sixth of the postseason.
Barzal made it 2-0 with 6:14 left as he got the rebound of a shot by Clutterbuck from the right point and quickly put it into the open net from the left side with Kyle Palmieri screening Vasilevskiy in front. It was Barzal's sixth of the playoffs, all coming in the last nine games.
Pelech sent a shot toward the net from the left side that was stopped by Vasilevskiy. The rebound went to the right side, where Martin backhanded it into the top left corner to make it 3-0 with 2:03 left. The Lightning challenged for offside on the entry into the offensive zone, but the play was upheld after a video review — confirming the Islanders' seventh three-goal period in 16 games this postseason.
POWER PLAYS
The Lightning went 0 for 1 on the power play — with no shots on goal — to fall to 2 for 9 in the series. In the first two rounds, Tampa Bay converted on 42% of its chances.
The Islanders were 0 for 3 with the man advantage, falling to 1 for 11 in the series. They are 23% for the postseason.
SCORING FIRST
The team that scored first has won each of the first four games of this series. The Islanders improved to 5-1 when getting the first goal. They are 5-5 when the opponent scores first.
The Lightning, 10-1 when scoring first, fell to 0-4 when allowing the first goal.
Vegas goalie Fleury laughs off flub, looks forward to Game 4
MONTREAL — Marc-Andre Fleury was so upbeat, the Vegas goalie laughed off a question about his costly late-game flub.
The Golden Knights might be well-served to do the same after finding themselves in the all too familiar position of facing adversity during a postseason run in which they’ve now trailed in all three series.
“It’s part of the game, having to talk to you guys and being reminded of my screwups, right?” Fleury said with an audible giggle in referring to the media on Saturday, some 12 hours after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. “Obviously, I wish things were different. But it is what it is, and got to put it behind and get ready for our next game.”
Game 4 of this Stanley Cup semifinal is Sunday night at Montreal, with Vegas down 2-1 after losing two straight.
The 36-year-old Fleury did his best to move on after his misplaying of the puck along the end boards led to Montreal’s Josh Anderson scoring into an unguarded net to tie the game with 1:55 remaining. Anderson then capped the win by converting Paul Byron’s pass on a 2-on-1 break 12:53 into overtime.
Much of the focus was on Fleury’s miscue — “I’ve got to see the replay again, but I don’t know if (the puck) spins off my stick or my foot,” he said.
And yet, there were many factors beyond goaltending contributing to the outcome. Vegas scored just twice despite outshooting the Canadiens 30-8 through two periods and 45-27 overall, and it’s power play continued fizzling. In going 0 of 4 on the man advantage, the Golden Knights have converted just 4 of 38 power-play chances in 16 postseason games.
“There’s a lot of problems. I just don’t think you just pinpoint one,” Reilly Smith said of the power-play concerns. “There’s a lot of things we have to get better at, and it’s costing us the series right now.”
Topping the list of challenges might be the issue of beating Carey Price. After giving up four goals on 30 shots in a series-opening 4-1 loss, the Canadiens goalie has allowed just four on the next 76 he’s faced.
Price’s puck-smothering prominence and calm demeanor in the crease has given rise to the Canadiens’ growing confidence. The lowest-seeded team entering the playoffs, Montreal has won nine of 10 since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the first round.
“I think our confidence has always been there,” forward Eric Staal said. “Obviously, the shots were not where we wanted after the end of the second period. But we were still in the game. Carey has been our best player all playoff long.”
Montreal is also no stranger to adversity, be it overcoming injuries or shedding the label of underdogs. On Friday, the Canadiens didn’t flinch after learning they would be without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who was placed in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving assistant Luke Richardson to take over behind the bench.
Richardson had no update on Ducharme’s status. He said the coach has remained in contact with the team through video chats and by phone, including provided tips to his staff between periods on Friday.
“He’s missing being with us, and we missing having him,” Richardson said.
Coach Peter DeBoer took exception to the notion of the Golden Knights making things difficult on themselves once again in the playoffs.
“Hah, difficult on ourselves?” DeBoer said, mockingly. “I don’t know who out there feels that we should be winning these series easily. This is hard.”
What’s difficult to dismiss is how the Golden Knights opened the playoffs needing to win Game 7 over Minnesota after squandering a 3-1 series lead. They lost the the first two games to Colorado before winning the next four to eliminate the President’s Trophy-winners.
Slow starts have been an issue, with Vegas scoring the first goal just six times in 16 games. And the team is 2-4 in games decided by one goal.
Now the Golden Knights face the challenge of putting behind a potentially demoralizing outing in which they squandered two one-goal leads.
“I don’t think there’s any emotional damage,” captain Mark Stone said, following the loss. “We liked the way we played today. We played a great 60 minutes. We have to capitalize on our scoring chances.”
Fleury is accustomed to bouncing back over a career in which his 161 playoffs appearances are tied with Ed Belfour for third on the NHL list.
“This series is still young, and there’s a lot of hockey to be played so can’t dwell on it too long,” Fleury said. “Just move on and get ready for tomorrow.”
