SECOND ROUND
Lightning 6, Hurricanes 4
Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 on Saturday to open a commanding lead in their second-round playoff series.
The defending Stanley Cup champions improved to 10-0 in games following a playoff loss over the past two postseasons. They lead the Hurricanes 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night at Carolina. Each team scored four goals in the second, with the Lightning turning a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 lead. Stamkos and Kucherov scored on the power play and Tyler Johnson also beat Petr Mrazek in the final 5:22 of the period.
Islanders 4, Bruins 1
Series tied 2-2
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Mathew Barzal broke a tie late in the third period and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Saturday night to even the second-round playoff series at two games apiece.
Kyle Palmieri, Casey Cizikas and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York and Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots.
David Krejci scored for Boston and Tuukka Rask finished with 30 saves.
Game 5 is Monday night in Boston, with Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.
