CONFERENCE FINALS
Candiens 3, Golden Knights 2, OT
Montreal leads series 2-1
MONTREAL — Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the night at 12:53 of overtime, Carey Price made 43 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday night to a take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinal series.
Anderson scored after he knocked down an aerial pass at the offensive blue line. The puck fell to Paul Byron, who passed back to Anderson for his third goal of the playoffs, sending the Bell Centre into a chaotic celebration.
Cole Caufield also scored to help Montreal win without interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. He tested positive for COVID-19 before the game.
Luke Richardson took over behind and directed the Canadiens to their fourth overtime victory in these playoffs.
Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots.
Game 4 is Sunday night in Montreal.
After the Golden Knights killed off a penalty to start the third, Pietrangelo fired his fourth goal of the playoffs — and third in the last two games — under Price's blocker from the high slot on an odd-man rush at 2:22.
The Montreal goaltender kept his team within striking distance a few minutes later, robbing Alex Tuch with a terrific pad stop on a 2-on-1 with former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty before Corey Perry came close at the other end.
Fleury then made another stop on Tyler Toffoli with five minutes left, but misplayed the puck behind his net and gifted Anderson the tying goal with 1:55 remaining.
Canadiens coach Ducharme tests positive for virus, isolating
MONTREAL — Montreal interim coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive for the coronavirus and missed the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime victory Friday night in Game 3 of the semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The NHL said Ducharme received a confirmed positive COVID-19 test nine days since receiving his second vaccine dose. No other Canadiens players or members of the Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive.
Ducharme isolated immediately. General manager Marc Bergevin said he doesn't know how long Ducharme will be out.
"I've talked to Dom twice today — he's doing fine," Bergevin said. "He's at home. As far as how long he's going to be out, we're dealing with and talking to Health Quebec and also NHL protocols. It's an ongoing situation, so I can't tell you how long."
Assistant Luke Richardson ran Montreal's bench in Game 3 with assistants Alex Burrows and Sean Burke.
"As of this morning, (Ducharme) was in contact with our coaches," Bergevin said in French. "He prepared the game plan. And I would say he won't be in contact between periods, but he'll definitely be in touch after the game and he'll prepare the plans for Game 4. He's at home, but he's implicated with everything that's going to happen and the game plan for now."
The Canadiens leads the series 2-1.
Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24. Julien missed time during the 2020 playoffs last summer after being hospitalized with chest pains.
"I don't see any connection between the two," Bergevin said Friday. "Circumstances are pretty different. But I can guarantee that we'll be ready."
Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division and upset Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.
The Golden Knights have already seen this scenario play out in this postseason. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed a morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity. He was then cleared to coach in Game 6 of the second-round series against Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.