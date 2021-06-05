SECOND ROUND
Canadiens 1, Jets 0
Montreal leads series 2-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Carey Price made 30 saves for his eighth career playoff shutout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.
Tyler Toffoli scored a short-handed goal 1:41 into the second period.
Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets were without suspended scoring leader Mark Scheifele. He was suspended for four games for charging into Canadiens forward Jake Evans in the final minute of Montreal’s 5-3 victory Wednesday.
Pierre-Luc Dubois centered Winnipeg’s top line with Kyle Connor on the left and captain Blake Wheeler on the other side. Jets center Paul Stastny missed his second game of the series because an undisclosed injury.
Game 3 is Sunday night in Montreal, with Game 4 set for Monday night.
Winnipeg again hosted 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers at Bell MTS Place.
When the Canadiens return home, they’ll also have fans in the stands. The club was the first NHL team in Canada to have a crowd this year, allowing 2,500 fans to attend Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after Quebec loosened restrictions.
Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2
Colorado leads series 2-1
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
William Karlsson also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.
After the Avalanche won the first two games at home, the Golden Knights cut Colorado’s series lead in half to 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas.
With Vegas trailing 2-1, Marchessault whiffed on a shot but stayed with the puck and, from behind his own net, banked the puck off the back of Colorado goaltender Philipp Grubauer to tie it.
Less than a minute later, Pacioretty deflected defenseman Nick Holden’s shot from the point past Grubauer for the go-ahead goal.
Carl Soderberg and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado. Grubauer, who dropped to 6-1 this postseason, made 39 saves. He had won his previous 10 playoff decisions dating to last season.
Back in their own arena and in front of an announced sold-out crowd of 17,504, Vegas fed off the energy and dominated the first period by outshooting the Avalanche 15-3 and had a 6-0 edge with high-danger chances. It was a major turnaround for a Vegas team that was outscored 10-3 in the first two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.