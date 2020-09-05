Western Conference Semifinals
Stars 5, Avalanche 4, OT
Dallas wins series 4-3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.
Kiviranta scored on a quick shot after a pass from Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third postseason game, on the ice for the series finale with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after scoring once in 11 regular-season games.
Dallas will open the conference finals Sunday night against Vancouver or Vegas, who played a Game 7 of their own Friday night at Rogers Place There had never been an NHL Game 7 played at a neutral site before the two games.
The Avalanche were trying to get to their first Western Conference finals since 2002, and forced Game 7 after being down 3-1. Third-string goalie Michael Hutchinson, a 30-year-old journeyman who had never started a playoff game before winning consecutive elimination games, couldn’t make one more save. He had 31 saves in the final game.
Dallas won the previous two Game 7s it played against Colorado, beating the Avalanche in the Western Conference finals in 1999 and 2000 to make it to the Stanley Cup final. The Stars won their only title in 1999.
Alexander Radulov scored two goals for Dallas, tying it at 3 with 8:32 left with assists from John Klingberg and Jamie Benn. That was only a couple of minutes after Radulov came out of the penalty box for an interference penalty.
But in a series when the two teams combined for 57 goals, and were tied four times in the finale, they scored 10 seconds apart late in regulation.
G7: Canucks vs. Golden Knights, late
Thursday
Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0
EDMONTON, Alberta — Thatcher Demko stopped 48 shots, Quinn Hughes set an NHL record with a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination for the second straight game with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night.
J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, Jake Virtanen also scored and Bo Horvat added an empty-net goal with 4½ minutes left. Hughes has 16 points this postseason, one more than the record for rookie defenseman that Colorado’s Cale Makar set Wednesday night.
Demko did the rest in his second playoff start, forcing a Game 7 Friday in the Edmonton bubble.
