Golden Knights 6, Wild 2
Vegas wins series 4-3
LAS VEGAS — Mattias Janmark had his first career hat trick and the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win Friday night in Game 7 of their opening-round series.
It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home.
Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his eighth career Game 7, made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. Fleury is three playoff wins shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history.
Vegas, which squandered a 3-1 series lead for the third straight season, heads to Denver for Sunday’s second-round opener against the Colorado Avalanche.
Peter DeBoer improved to 6-0 when coaching in Game 7s, while Minnesota dropped to 3-1 all-time in a seventh game. Home teams in Game 7s are 105-74, excluding last season’s playoff bubble in Canada.
Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 29 saves.
Janmark set the tone as he fought the pressure to create his own rush, then went forehand-to-backhand and used a filthy deke before softly tapping the puck past Talbot’s right skate.
Parise, who started the series scratched from the lineup, positioned himself perfectly in front of the crease for Joel Eriksson Ek’s feed, which he sent between both his legs and Fleury’s to make it 1-1.
Sitting at the blue line after William Karlsson won a faceoff to the right of Talbot, Hague — the only Golden Knights skater in the lineup who hadn’t played in a Game 7 — fired a wrist shot stick side and into the net to give Vegas a 2-1 advantage. It was Hague’s first goal in 24 games dating to the regular season.
Moments after Ryan Reaves was called for cross-checking Ryan Suter, Kaprizov's snapper from the edge of the left circle beat Fleury to his glove side.
In his first game of the series, Pacioretty sneaked into the slot and one-timed Chandler Stephenson’s feed from the boards past the pads of Talbot to put Vegas back on top, 3-2.
Later in the second, defenseman Shea Theodore unselfishly passed up an opportunity to fire one on net, dished to his right for Whitecloud, who found the far, top corner to extend Vegas’ lead to 4-2.
Rest assured, Avs and Bruins relish long gap between series
DENVER — Devan Dubnyk debunked the whole rest-or-rust debate.
Rest always trumps potential rust, the Colorado Avalanche backup goaltender said, because rust may at most spill into the opening minutes of Game 1 — if at all.
The Avalanche are certainly well-rested. Same goes for the Boston Bruins.
Both teams made quick work of their first-round opponents, which was rewarded with some valuable downtime. The Bruins will play the New York Islanders starting Saturday — a full five days off between games.
The top-seeded Avalanche face either Minnesota or Vegas, who play Game 7 of their grueling series Friday night in Las Vegas. The winner travels to the Mile High City to begin a second-round series with Game 1 set for Sunday. That’s a six-day break for Colorado.
“It’s a real advantage to have the rest we have,” said Dubnyk, whose team finished a sweep of St. Louis on Sunday.
Because the alternative is not that appealing — a long, grinding series where anything can happen, including going home.
“You always want to close out a series as quickly as you can. It just takes away any stress,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, whose team eliminated Washington in Game 5 on Sunday. “Guys get to rest up a little bit. So I’m OK with it. We’ll try to do whatever we can.”
The Bruins experienced a similar sort of layoff during their 2019 Stanley Cup chase. They completed a sweep of Carolina in the Eastern Conference final on May 16 and then had to wait for the Blues to eliminate San Jose in six games on May 21.
