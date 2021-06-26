STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS
Lightning 1, N.Y. Islanders 0
Tampa Bay wins series 4-3
Vasilevskiy shines again, Lightning blank Islanders 1-0
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy had 18 saves and Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 of their NHL playoff semifinal series on Friday night.
The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa.
Gourde beat Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov off a pass from Anthony Cirelli at 1:49 of the second period. Vasilevskiy turned away seven shots in the final period to post his fifth career playoff shutout — fourth this postseason. It marked the first time in NHL history a Game 7 ended 1-0 with a short-handed goal.
Vasilevskiy, vying for his second Vezina Trophy in three years, also beat the Islanders 8-0 in Game 5 and shut out Florida and Carolina to clinch series wins over Panthers and Hurricanes in the first two rounds.
The Lightning improved to 14-0 in games following a playoff loss since beginning last year’s championship run. They also bounced back from losses to beat the Islanders in Games 2 and 5 and haven’t suffered consecutive playoff losses since being swept by Columbus in the first round in 2019.
The Islanders, who were aiming for their first Stanley Cup Final berth in 37 years, forced a winner-take-all showdown by rallying to win Game 6 on Anthony Beauvillier’s overtime goal.
But with the Lightning playing relentless defense, while also outshooting New York 31-18, opportunities were limited Friday night.
Tampa Bay reached the Cup Final for the fourth time in franchise history despite not getting big nights offensively from playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, whose streak of consecutive games with at least one goal ended at nine — one shy of the NHL playoff record.
Kucherov played despite missing most of Game 6 with an injury. Point failed to score a goal for just the second time in the past 13 games.
I CAN GO
Kucherov left Game 6 after a taking a hit to the lower back from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. His status for Friday night was uncertain until just before faceoff. Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak also returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games.
GAME 7s
The Islanders fell to 4-6 all-time in Game 7s, 4-5 on the road. It was first Game 7 the team has played in the semifinal round since facing Philadelphia in 1975. The Islanders were trying to earn their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1984.
ON POINT
Point was trying to match Reggie Leach’s playoff record with goals in 10 consecutive games in the same postseason. Leach had a 10-game streak for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976. With 14 goals in 18 games, Point has a chance to become the first player to lead the league in playoff goals in consecutive seasons since Jari Kurri in 1987 and 1988.
Britain’s Kirk scores Coyotes contract, chases NHL dream
Liam Kirk has a knack for finding spaces to score. Turns out his timing is pretty good, too.The left winger was running out of opportunities to impress the Arizona Coyotes. They selected Kirk in the 2018 NHL draft, making him the first player born and trained in England to be drafted, but seventh-round picks usually don’t pan out. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Kirk had developed for two years in juniors in the Ontario Hockey League. But the league canceled last season because of the coronavirus.
The 21-year-old Kirk then decided he needed a big tournament with Britain at the ice hockey world championship to show the Coyotes he deserved a rookie contract.
“I knew that the worlds was a good chance — if it went ahead — to try to prove myself,” Kirk told The Associated Press in an interview.
Against elite competition at the recent 16-team tournament in Latvia, Kirk proved himself as the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane of Canada — both with seven in seven games — and was named to the all-star team. The Coyotes rewarded him with a three-year entry-level contract. He leaves for Arizona later this summer.
“Getting drafted is one thing, but getting an entry-level contract is another,” Kirk said, referring to the NHL’s standard rookie contract. “Players know that. It’s a lot of work.”
The next challenge is earning a roster spot. The Coyotes have the option of assigning him to a lower-tier affiliate team like the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.
“For me, being a kid from Maltby, England, growing up watching these NHL players on highlights, it’s something you always dream about,” he said of making an NHL roster. “In England, it’s not an easy pathway to get to the NHL.
“My experience at the worlds has definitely given me a lot more confidence. It’s going to be tough, these are top, top players. I’m not underestimating that, but ... my mindset is to go in there and do everything I can to earn a spot.”
It won’t be his first rodeo in Arizona. Kirk attended Coyotes camps after being drafted and again in 2019 but acknowledges he didn’t wow the decision makers. Instead, he spent two years with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL. He had 21 goals and 29 assists in 47 regular-season games in 2019-20.
“For me, I was disappointed in my last camp in 2019,” he said. “The first camp ... you get there and you’re kind of in awe of the players and the caliber. The second camp ... I wanted to go and prove myself. I just let myself down a little bit. I’m not saying that I did bad, but I think that I definitely could have done more.”
There’s been management turnover since Kirk’s last trip to the desert. General manager Bill Armstrong was hired last September, and the Coyotes parted ways with Rick Tocchet as coach after a disappointing season.
Kirk is intent on showing he can do more than score.
“I definitely want to be on the forecheck more, hunt for pucks more, be more physical, create more battles,” he said. “The offensive side of things I have a little bit of a knack for that, but I want them to see me battle for pucks and have a resilience about me.”
Before the contract terms were agreed — the team can’t announce the signing until late July — Coyotes director of player development Mark Bell in an interview with the British Ice Hockey podcast praised Kirk but noted occasional inconsistency at Peterborough, cautioning “you can’t do that at the pro level.”
Kirk’s success is also a victory for British ice hockey. The Coyotes selected English-born Brendan Perlini in the 2014 draft, but he had grown up in Canada. Kirk is a product of the Sheffield Steelers in the Elite Ice Hockey League.
“There is a lot of talent that comes out of Britain, and there are a lot of kids who have the potential to do great things,” he said.
Britain, better known for its soccer and rugby, earned its first regulation-time victory at the elite level since 1962 by beating Belarus 4-3, backed by Kirk’s two goals. It was Britain’s only win of the tournament but it took another point from a 3-2 overtime loss to Denmark. Canada won the title.
“Playing for the national team, we’re kind of used to people not taking us seriously. We like proving people wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.