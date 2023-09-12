Dolphins 36, Chargers 34
INGLEWOOD — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores, and Miami rallied past Los Angeles.
Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards of offense.
Hill also had a 35-yard score on a go route late in the third quarter to put the Dolphins up 27-24.
Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 for three touchdowns while passing for the fourth-most yards in an NFL opener. He also had a 1-yard TD to River Cracraft late in the second quarter.
The Chargers’ Justin Herbert finished 23 for 33 for 228 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Eastside High grad Joshua Kelley added 91 yards and a score as the Chargers lost an opener for the first time since 2018.
Rams 30, Seahawks 13
SEATTLE — Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, and Los Angeles stunned Seattle.
Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle’s secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career. He did it without Kupp, who will miss at least the first four games with a hamstring injury.
Rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards and was targeted 15 times in the first game of his career. Tutu Atwell had a career-high 119 yards on six catches. And the Rams were at their best on third downs, where they converted 11 of 17 chances.
Los Angeles had 27 first downs, 426 total yards and 39:23 time of possession.
Seattle had just 12 yards of offense and only one first down in the second half.
Geno Smith’s second season as a starter got off to a rocky start as he completed 16 of 26 passes for only 112 yards. He had a 10-yard touchdown toss to DK Metcalf in the first half, but Seattle had only one offensive play of longer than 15 yards.
Raiders 17, Broncos 16
DENVER — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to fellow newcomer Jakobi Meyers in their debuts for Las Vegas, which spoiled Sean Payton’s first game as Denver’s coach.
The Raiders stretched their winning streak over their AFC West rivals to seven games despite the absence of star pass rusher Chandler Jones, who’s involved in a feud with the front office.
Garoppolo, who came to Las Vegas after six seasons in San Francisco, and Meyers, who joined the Raiders after four seasons in New England, connected 10 times for 81 yards, including touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards.
The second came with 6:34 remaining, erasing Denver’s 16-10 lead.
Russell Wilson looked much better under Payton than he did last year with Nathaniel Hackett at the helm, completing 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.
Payton’s special teams were the problem for Denver. There was a costly hold that negated one return, a botched onside kick to open the game and two big misses from kicker Wil Lutz.
49ers 30, Steelers 7
PITTSBURGH — Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk in his return from offseason elbow surgery, and San Francisco beat Pittsburgh.
Purdy, who led the 49ers to the NFC championship game as a rookie, completed 19 of 29 passes, including scoring strikes of 8 and 19 yards to Aiyuk.
Christian McCaffery ran for 151 yards and caught three passes for 17 more for the 49ers.
Nick Bosa, a handful of days removed from signing the richest contract ever awarded to a defensive player, had two tackles and a quarterback hit.
Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 31 of 46 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the optimism that followed his solid preseason faded quickly.
Pittsburgh either punted or turned the ball over in each of its first five possessions as the 49ers quickly built a 20-0 lead.
T.J. Watt had three sacks for the Steelers to reach 81 for his career, breaking James Harrison’s franchise record.
