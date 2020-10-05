Browns 49, Cowboys 38
ARLINGTON, Texas — Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Myles Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and Cleveland held on for a 49-38 victory over Dallas to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.
Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in Beckham’s first multi-TD game with the Browns.
Colts 19, Bears 11
CHICAGO — Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on Indianapolis’ first possession and the Colts shut down Nick Foles and Chicago.
After Rivers connected with Mo Alie-Cox on a 13-yard score, the NFL’s top-ranked defense took over.
The Colts (3-1) kept the Bears (3-1) out of the end zone until Allen Robinson caught a 16-yard pass with 1:35 remaining.
Bills 30, Raiders 23
LAS VEGAS — Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, leading Buffalo past Las Vegas.
Buffalo has opened consecutive seasons with 4-0 records, just the third time in team history and first since 1991-92, both seasons when the Bills lost in the Super Bowl.
Ravens 31, Washington 17
LANDOVER, Md. — Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore, which took control early and beat Washington.
Coming off a humbling loss to Kansas City on Monday night, the Ravens (3-1) built a 21-10 halftime lead before opening the third quarter with a drive that ended with Mark Andrews’ second touchdown catch.
Saints 35, Lions 29
DETROIT — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping short-handed New Orleans overcome a 14-point deficit and beat Detroit.
New Orleans (2-2) started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest. The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the Coronavirus Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.
Bengals 33, Jaguars 25
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as Cincinnati rolled up 505 yards to beat Jacksonville.
The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes. The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.
Seahawks 31, Dolphins 23
MIAMI — Russell Wilson threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns as Seattle beat Miami.
The Seahawks (4-0) have scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games for the first time since 2015.
Seattle forced Miami to settle for five field goals before the Dolphins finally reached the end zone in the final minutes.
Vikings 31, Texans 23
HOUSTON — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota withstood a late rally from winless Houston.
The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining.
Panthers 31, Cardinals 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, and Carolina beat Arizona.
The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers.
Eagles 25, 49ers 20
SANTA CLARA — Carson Wentz hit Travis Fulgham on a 42-yard touchdown pass with 5:50 remaining to lift the Philadelphia Eagles to their first win of the season, 25-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
With the Eagles (1-2-1) missing their top three receivers and No. 2 tight end Dallas Goedert, the little-known Fulgham delivered the play of the game for Philadelphia.
The Eagles were backed up with a second-and-18 from the 42 after Jalen Hurts botched a shotgun snap. But Fulgham got past backup cornerback Dontae Johnson and Wentz delivered a perfectly placed pass for the score that gave Philadelphia an 18-14 lead.
Nick Mullens then threw an interception that Alex Singleton returned for a TD on the next drive for the 49ers (2-2), who were sent to their second loss in as many home games.
Mullens committed three turnovers, including losing a fumble on a strip sack by Cre’Von LeBlanc that Malik Jackson recovered to set up the go-ahead score.
Mullens went 18 for 26 for 200 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by C.J. Beathard following his third giveaway.
Beathard led a late TD drive and got the Niners to the Eagles 33 before his desperation heave fell incomplete in the end zone on the final play.
The Niners are expected to get starter Jimmy Garoppolo back next week from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games.
Rookie Brandon Aiyuk hurdled his way to a 38-yard touchdown run on a lateral from Mullens, and George Kittle had a career-high 15 catches for 183 yards and a score to lead the Niners.
Wentz came into the week with the lowest passer rating and most turnovers in the NFL. But he ran for an 11-yard TD and threw for 193 yards and a score to move the Eagles into first place in the hapless NFC East with their first win of the season.
