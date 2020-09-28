Bears 30, Falcons 26
ATLANTA — The Falcons suffered their second straight fourth-quarter collapse after leading by two touchdowns, this time to backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears, who rallied from a 16-point deficit for a that could spell the end for Atlanta coach Dan Quinn.
Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky and threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Bears, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31
SEATTLE — DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and Seattle held off Dallas.
Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting a record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14.
Bengals 23, Eagles 23
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as Cincinnati and Philadelphia played to a tie.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie. Both teams are 0-2-1.
Titans 31, Vikings 30
MINNEAPOLIS — Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee past Minnesota.
Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008 after trailing for most of the game.
Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10
DENVER — Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, in Tampa Bay’s victory over Denver.
With his first road win for the Bucs (2-1), Brady evened his career record against the Broncos at 9-9 with just his fifth win in a dozen trips to Denver.
49ers 36, Giants 9
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead San Francisco to its second win at MetLife Stadium in as many weeks, this time over the error-prone and winless New York Giants.
Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson scored on runs on a nearly flawless day for the Niners (2-1), who stayed in West Virginia to prep for the game.
Steelers 28, Texans 21
PITTSBURGH — James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh rallied past Houston.
The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans (0-3) in the second half. Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.
Patriots 36, Raiders 20
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories and Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns to lead New England past Las Vegas.
Lions 26, Cardinals 23
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Detroit beat Arizona to snap an 11-game losing streak dating to last season.
Browns 34, Washington 20
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and Cleveland beat the Washington Football Team to move over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Washington lost rookie DE Chase Young to a groin injury.
Colts 36, Jets 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks and Philip Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as Indianapolis routed New York.
Green Bay at New Orleans, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.