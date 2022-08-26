Chiefs 17, Packers 10
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes gazed over the first-team Kansas City offense Thursday night, lined up before him as if members of a choir, and together the Chiefs took a poignant penalty to honor Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.
Then they beat the Green Bay Packers 17-10 in an otherwise forgettable preseason finale.
Third-string quarterback Shane Buechele outplayed Chiefs backup Chad Henne, throwing for 166 yards with a pair of TD tosses to journeyman tight end Matt Bushman. Isaih Pacheco capped a strong rookie camp for Kansas City with 52 yards rushing, while veteran Ronald Jones ran for 43 yards in a last-ditch effort at securing a job.
Meanwhile, the Packers’ Jordan Love threw for 148 yards with an interception in his final work before Aaron Rodgers takes over for the regular season. Trent Goodson ran for 28 yards and a score as he tries to win the No. 3 running back job.
Yet it was the penalty to honor Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87, that left the lasting impression.
It came after the first-team Chiefs defense forced the Packers, playing their starting offensive line with Love and a host of backups, to a 3-and-out to start the game. Mahomes headed onto the field with most of Kansas City’s starting offense and lined them up in the old-fashioned style of huddle favored by Dawson in the 1960s and ‘70s.
“We all wanted to do something,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, we’re praying for his family, but he did so much to impact the Kansas City community and this organization. We wanted to do something, a little token to show our appreciation.”
Mahomes high-fived his guys while allowing the play clock to run out, then the delay-of-game foul was announced not on his No. 15 but on 16, the number Dawson wore during his playing days. Green Bay declined it.
There were plenty of other tributes Thursday night to “Lenny the Cool,” who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title before becoming known to millions more football fans as a Hall of Fame broadcaster. There was a moment of silence before the game and the Chiefs wore a sticker with the No. 16 on his helmet.
“He really took advantage of every day he had on Earth here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Texans 17, 49ers 0
HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith wanted Davis Mills to come out of the halftime locker room and play one more series, with the hope that the second-year quarterback would have some success and end his preseason on a high note.
Mills did just that, throwing a touchdown pass to Chris Moore to help the Texans beat the San Francisco 49ers 17-0 on Thursday night.
“We just wanted to come out and put together a good drive and put up some points,” Mills said. “And that’s what we did.”
Mills was 6 for 10 for 58 yards with an interception. He played the entire first half and the first drive of the second half, finishing off his night with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Moore.
Mills’ second-quarter interception hit the hands of Moore in the end zone, but was deflected by Samuel Womack III and picked off by Tarvarius Moore.
San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was 7 for 11 for 49 yards on three scoreless drives. Two of the drives ended in punts and one ended on downs. Lance was scrambling from the Houston pass rush on many of his plays and was sacked once.
“Some ups and downs, for sure,” Lance said. “It never feels real good to lose, but I will learn from it and turn the page. I’m not going to make a bigger deal out of it than we need to. It was definitely not our best night, but like I said, we’re not going to make too big a deal out of it.”
Backup 49ers quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy both threw an interception.
“It was pretty rough, we didn’t play clean at all,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think we struggled to stop the run on that first drive, which is tough. When we did play good defense, I thought we had a couple bad penalties that kept them on the field.
“Offensively, just way too many penalties. But it was also defense and special teams. I just thought we struggled to execute. It was sloppy play, and I wish it would have been clean.”
