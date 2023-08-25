Steelers Falcons Football

Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason game on Thursday in Atlanta. The Steelers won 24-0.

 Hakim Wright

Steelers 24, Falcons 0

ATLANTA — Kenny Pickett led two touchdown drives and showed he and the Pittsburgh starters are ready for real games as the Steelers overpowered the Atlanta Falcons’ backups in the final preseason game for both teams.

