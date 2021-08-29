Bills 19, Packers 0
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season.
Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in leading the Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales on Saturday.
Ravens 37, Washington 3
LANDOVER, Md. — J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens routed Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game.
Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon. After catching a screen pass from Jackson, the second-year running back went down awkwardly midway through the first quarter on his third touch of the game. He was attended to on the field before being carted off the sideline and ruled out.
Bears 27, Titans 24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left. Horsted, a tight end who played at Princeton, finished with three TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all five passes thrown to him. His first TD came from rookie Justin Fields in his first start, with the other two from Foles in the second half.
Buccaneers 23, Texans 16
HOUSTON — Tom Brady threw for 154 yards and a touchdown in just more than a quarter and Tampa Bay got a win over Houston.
It was by far his most extensive work this preseason after the seven-time Super Bowl champion played just six snaps in a loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago and sat out last week against in a loss to Tennessee.
