Panthers 21, Bills 0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Buffalo Bills in the preseason finale for both teams.
Mayfield, who was announced as the Panthers’ Week 1 starter earlier in the week, threw a 2-yard TD pass to D’Onta Foreman and a 19-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Shi Smith against Buffalo’s second-team defense.
The Bills rested all of their starters, including quarterback Josh Allen. The Panthers played most of their starters into the second quarter, although running back Christian McCaffrey sat out.
Case Keenum struggled to move the Buffalo offense, going 8 of 13 for 46 yards with one interception that the Panthers (2-1) quickly converted into a touchdown.
The Bills (2-1) also held out punter Matt Araiza one day after the attorney for a California teenager accused the Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall.
Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley handled punting duties for the Bills, and even had a 53-yarder that pinned the Panthers inside the 10.
Cowboys 27, Seahawks 26
ARLINGTON, Texas — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before Dallas rallied to beat Seahawks in Seattle’s final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson’s replacement.
A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.
Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers’ 53-yard field goal.
Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a “makeup deal,” but Lock’s picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.
Raiders 23, Patriots 6
LAS VEGAS — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and Las Vegas finished the preseason undefeated after a victory over New England.
It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.
Starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will back up Derek Carr in the regular season, was 4 of 6 for 72 yards while running backs Zamir White and Brittain Brown each scored a touchdown for Las Vegas.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 with his field-goal attempts and finished the preseason a perfect 9 of 9.
New England starting quarterback Mac Jones was 9 of 13 for 71 yards with one interception. Brian Hoyer finished 6 of 7 for 47 yards, while Bailey Zappe was 10 of 14 for 84 yards with an interception for the Patriots (1-2).
