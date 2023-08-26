Titans 23, Patriots 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Malik Willis shook off a rough start while passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tennessee Titans to a victory over the New England Patriots in the teams’ preseason finale.
Ryan Tannehill started and handed off three times in his lone action this preseason before putting on a ballcap for the rest of the night for the Titans (2-1).
New England (1-2) rested much of its starters with Bailey Zappe starting at quarterback. The Patriots managed just 79 yards total offense.
Tennessee had six sacks and forced a turnover with most of the Titans’ starters playing the first quarter.
With rookie Will Levis missing a second straight game with an injured left thigh, Willis made his case to back up Tannehill again this season.
Lions 26, Panthers 17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bryce Young completed 7 of 12 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in his final tuneup before the regular season, and the Carolina Panthers lost to the Detroit Lions.
The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft looked sharp leading scoring drives on his only two possessions, the second culminating in his first TD pass — a 16-yard strike to veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 10-0 lead. The heady 22-year-old rookie from Alabama also showed outstanding pocket awareness, scrambling three times for 21 yards and two first downs.
Young led a 14-play, 52-yard drive to open the game, resulting in a 41-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro. A pass interference penalty on the Lions extended Carolina’s second drive.
Young took advantage when he found Thielen, who beat third-string nickelback Will Harris near the left sideline for the score.
Thielen finished with four catches for 48 yards after shaking off an early back injury.
The Lions rested starting quarterback Jared Goff.
