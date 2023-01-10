Buccaneers Falcons Football

Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, in Atlanta. Brady is in search of his eighth Super Bowl title.

 

 John Bazemore

Seven of the 14 teams in this year’s playoffs didn’t make the field last season, giving the NFL’s upcoming wild-card weekend a mix of traditional powerhouses and underdogs.

Tom Brady begins his quest for an unprecedented eighth Super Bowl title when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday night. Meanwhile, Jacksonville second-year standout Trevor Lawrence and Seattle veteran Geno Smith will be among at least five quarterbacks making their playoff debuts.

