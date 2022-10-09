APTOPIX Dolphins Bengals Football

Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 29, in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

 Jeff Dean

NEW YORK — The NFL Players Association urged the league on Friday to implement changes to its concussion protocol in time to protect players in this weekend’s games.

The players’ union wants to strengthen the protocol to avoid a repeat of what happened to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3 against Buffalo. Tagovailoa was unstable when he walked off the field following a hit and was evaluated for a concussion, but he quickly returned to the game and the Dolphins said a back injury had caused his wobbly gait.

