Super Bowl Honors Football

Associated Press

The Bills’ Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game,Thursday, in Phoenix.

 David J. Phillip

PHOENIX — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage.

The man they saved was right behind them.

