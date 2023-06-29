Colts Gambling Investigation Football

Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) did not practice with his teammates, Wednesday, two days after the team said it was aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of its players.

 

The NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players for gambling violations, including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr., two people familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement won’t be made until later this week.

