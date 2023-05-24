NFL Meetings Football

Associated Press

The Cardinals’ Greg Dortch (83) takes a knee during a kickoff from the Seahawks on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety. 

 

 John McCoy

EAGAN, Minn. — The NFL has pushed the kickoff return further toward irrelevance with a priority on player safety.

The existence of the kickoff itself remains under careful review.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.