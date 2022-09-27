NFL-Pro Bowl Out Football

Associated Press

NFC tight end George Kittle (right), of the 49ers, catches a pass in front of AFC outside linebacker Harold Landry (left), of the Titans, during the first half of the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6.

The Pro Bowl got a major makeover.

The NFL has eliminated its full-contact all-star game and is replacing it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

