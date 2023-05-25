Giants Vikings Football

Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels walks along the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the New York Giants, Dec. 24, in Minneapolis.

 

 Bruce Kluckhohn

EAGAN, Minn. — Matt Daniels acknowledged feeling “just a tad bit” of butterflies when he sat down earlier this week for speed-dating-style meetings with NFL owners and executives as part of the league’s strategy for developing more diversity in the coaching ranks.

With just one season on his resume as Minnesota Vikings special teams coordinator, the 33-year-old Daniels could have been forgiven if he were daunted by the pressure of selling himself to these decision-makers in 30-minute time slots.

