Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (right) during the first half, Monday, in Kansas City, Mo. 

One week, the NFL is getting blasted for not taking care of its quarterbacks. The next, it’s being lambasted for treating them like they’re crystal.

Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the field after stumbling to the sideline two weeks ago set in motion the midseason modification of the league’s concussion policies, and the first one restrained by the stricter rules in Week 5 was none other than his backup.

