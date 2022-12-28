NASCAR Season In Review Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chris Buescher (17), Daniel Suarez (99), Denny Hamlin (11), Justin Haley (31), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Aric Almirola (10) and others get involved in a multi-car accident between Turns 1 and 2 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 28 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The most meticulously designed and intently controlled racecar in NASCAR history leveled the field in 2022. The so-called Next Gen car resulted in 19 different winners over 36 races and laded two guys their first shot at a championship in the season finale.

The most meticulously designed and intently controlled racecar in NASCAR history leveled the field in 2022.

The so-called Next Gen car resulted in 19 different winners over 36 races, including five first-timers and two guys who earned their first shot at a championship in the season finale. It provided more exciting racing at most tracks and may have helped improve attendance and television ratings.

