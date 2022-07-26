IndyCar Iowa Auto Racing

Associated Press

Josef Newgarden waves after winning the IndyCar Series auto race, Saturday, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Newgarden crashed in Sunday’s race and later collapsed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was released from a Des Moines hospital on Monday and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated.

