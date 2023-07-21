WWCup New Zealand Norway Soccer

Associated Press

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson (17) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Women’s World Cup match against Norway on Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand.

 Andrew Cornaga

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — On a day that started with tragedy, the Football Ferns triumphed.

Hannah Wilkinson scored to open the second half and New Zealand went on to upset Norway 1-0 on Thursday for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup, hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland shocked the host nation.

