New TFA chapter succeeding early

One of the newest soccer clubs in the Antelope Valley has already been winning tournaments with less than a year under its belt.
The Antelope Valley chapter of Total Futbol Academy (TFA) began in Summer 2021.
The boys 2010, 2011 and 2012 teams won Celtic Cup titles earlier this year. The 2010 team also won a Madrid Tournament championship.
The 2012 team was invited to play some exhibition games at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Super Bowl logos were still on the stadium grass a week after the Los Angeles Rams won the championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.
TFA is a professionally structured and disciplined academy that ultimately guides student-athletes down a path to attend and play at a college level or higher.
The club also focuses on “The Kids Off the Streets” initiative, in order to help support, influence and monitor the progression of student-athletes. This approach helps to properly prepare players both academically and emotionally.
“Our highly experienced coaching staff is trained to help players develop into all-around, competitive athletes,” said Costa Kury, TFA-AV field coordinator and boys 2012 assistant coach. “In this fluid system, players are instructed to learn all positions, where no outfield player is fixed in a predetermined role; anyone can successively play as an attacker, a midfielder and a defender.”
TFA has more than 80 teams with more than 1,200 players registered in 12 chapters located across California, from Fresno to San Diego.
“We are excited to announce our presence in the AV, with seven teams and growing,” Kury said. “We want to welcome all youth players, boys and girls, to come join. We offer a new style, teaching youth soccer basics and fundamentals to all youth ages.”
Because TFA is the new team on the block, they have been struggling to find year-round practice fields and have been rotating around temporary locations until they can find a permanent one.
“We are in the process of reserving the Lancaster Soccer Complex as our hub, and long-term practice location,” Kury said. “The Lancaster City Parks and (Recreation Department is) in the process of helping us obtain fields and we are continuing to work with them to find space for our club. I am confident this will happen soon.”
For more information on the club, visit https://www.totalfutbolacademy.com/page/show/2476053-antelope-valley or email tfa.antelopevalley@gmail.com.
