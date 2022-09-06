 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
National Football League | Rams

New receiver duo

  • 0
Rams New Receiver Duo Football

Associated Press

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) talks to wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) at the team’s practice facility, May 26, in Thousand Oaks. Robinson is stepping into a major role alongside Kupp for the defending Super Bowl champions.

THOUSAND OAKS — Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were just about as close as two receivers can be during their five seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams.

They worked out together, studied together and built a lifelong bond that will outlast Woods’ surprising offseason trade to Tennessee.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.