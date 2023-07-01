PHF Expansion Montreal Hockey

Boston Pride players cheer as coach Paul Mara hoists the NWHL Isobel Cup trophy after the team’s win over the Minnesota Whitecaps in the championship hockey game, March 27, 2021, in Boston. Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come.

Organizers announced plans Friday to launch a new women’s professional hockey league in January that they hope will provide a stable, economically sustainable home for the sport’s top players for years to come.

The North American league is expected to start with six teams — three in the U.S. and three in Canada — according to a person with knowledge of the league’s plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not made public.

