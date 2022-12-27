Quick Lane Bowl Football

Associated Press

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia looks to throw a pass against Bowling Green during the first half of the Quick Lane Bowl NCAA college football game on Monday in Detroit. 

 

 Al Goldis

DETROIT — Diego Pavia threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and New Mexico State held off a late rally by Bowling Green to win the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 on Monday.

The Aggies (7-6) were up 24-7 late in the third quarter, but the Falcons closed the gap in the fourth quarter to make it 24-19 after a field goal, a safety off of a blocked punt and Camden Orth’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden with 6:27 left.

