Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks as Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5), center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and guard Trey Murphy III (25) watch along with guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half, Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 21 points in his first game since becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader, and Anthony Davis had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the new-look Los Angeles Lakers' 120-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

D’Angelo Russell had 21 points and seven assists during his warm welcome home to the Lakers, who won for just the second time in six games. Los Angeles' five new players all made their home debuts after last week's busy trade deadline, and the Lakers never trailed in one of this up-and-down team's most impressive performances of the season.

