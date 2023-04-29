Cardinals Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50) hits a solo home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras watches during the first inning on Friday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 7-3.

LOS ANGELES — New fathers Mookie Betts and Max Muncy powered the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Betts hit a leadoff homer and Muncy had a go-ahead double in the third inning as Los Angeles won the opener of a six-game homestand after losing consecutive games at Pittsburgh. Betts spent two days on the paternity list last week, and Muncy returned to the lineup Friday.

