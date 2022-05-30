New beginnings

LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley announced, Wednesday, the hiring of former Congressman Steve Knight to head the start-up of the Pioneers’ men’s and women’s golf programs.
Congresssman Knight is a former U.S. Army and LAPD veteran and served as a U.S. representative for California’s 25th congressional district from 2015-2019. In addition, Knight previously represented California’s 21st State Senate district from 2012-2015 and California’s 36th State Assembly district from 2008-2012.
“Mr. Steve Knight brings a long history of caring for his community and has extensive experience with golf and working with young adults,” UAV Director of Athletic Gary Dickerson said. “His public service background will be an asset to the University as well as caring for the community we serve.”
Knight is also a gifted golfer and has more than 40 years of experience playing, teaching and mentoring young golfers in the Antelope Valley area. He played high school golf at Palmdale High School. His experience and dedication to the community is what the university is continually looking for in order to continue the tradition of pride and excellence in UAV’s storied athletics programs’ success.
“Having a person of Mr. Knight’s worldly background as part of our staff will be extremely beneficial to both our student-athletes and the athletics’ department as a whole,” UAV President Marco Johnson said. “We’re excited to introduce UAV’s newest athletics’ program (men’s and women’s golf) to our community and institution. As with all of our athletics programs, recruiting will take place on both a global and local level. The High Desert has produced some fantastic golfers over the years, Mr. Knight being one himself, and now many of these young adults will have the opportunity to continue playing the sport they love while receiving a quality education of higher learning, without leaving their community.”
Knight said he is excited to join in UAV’s efforts of creating the new athletic programs.
“It’s a huge honor,” he said. “This is a new golf team at UAV. I get to recruit players, bring them in and get to show them opportunities here, the educational opportunities at UAV and start our own golf team.”
