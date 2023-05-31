Athletics Las Vegas Baseball

Oakland Athletics via AP

In this rendering released by the Oakland Athletics on May 26 is a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. 

 HONS

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada lawmakers questioned whether a proposal to subsidize a new MLB stadium with tax credits and bonds would further boost Las Vegas’ economy, or serve as a handout for a big business that could strain government resources.

In a committee hearing on Monday — likely the only before a vote on the proposal to help fund the Oakland A’s potential stadium on the Las Vegas Strip — the Republican governor’s chief of staff and the Democratic treasurer both said it would provide tax revenue and well-paying jobs while further aiding Las Vegas’ transformation into a sports city.

